$125.54 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post $125.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $125.15 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $552.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $129,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $1,482,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

