$127.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report sales of $127.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $105.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.94 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 50.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $251,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 18.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rambus by 45.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

