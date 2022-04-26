$13.04 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will report $13.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

