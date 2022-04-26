$134.93 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.61 million and the highest is $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $69.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

