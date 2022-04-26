$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.97 million and the lowest is $144.83 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $596.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $798.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.