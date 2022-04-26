$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.01 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.40. Spire Global has a 1 year low of 1.62 and a 1 year high of 19.50.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.