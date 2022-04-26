$2.44 EPS Expected for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.