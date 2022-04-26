$20.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce $20.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $12.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $175.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $255.50 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

FLMN stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

