$234.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $234.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

