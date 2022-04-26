2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.