$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Blackstone posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year sales of $13.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Shares of BX stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

