$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

