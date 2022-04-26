$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report $39.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $162.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 45.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 682.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

