$39.94 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $192.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $354.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

