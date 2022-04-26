3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

MMM stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94.

Get 3M alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.