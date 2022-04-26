3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.29. 3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.13.

MMM stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

