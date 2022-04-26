3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

