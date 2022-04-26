3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

