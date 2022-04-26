$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to report $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

BLDR opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

