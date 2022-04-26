$422.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce $422.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.40 million and the highest is $429.70 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $282.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 201,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

