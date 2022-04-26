$47.33 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.34 million and the lowest is $46.31 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $208.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

