$485.86 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce $485.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.85 million to $502.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

