4imprint Group plc (FOUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,910 ($37.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £817.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,799 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.48. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,265 ($41.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.41) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,980 ($37.98).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

