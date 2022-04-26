$54.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $54.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $740.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

