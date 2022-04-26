$55.51 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.20 million to $58.42 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $225.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $236.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.88 million, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $259.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

