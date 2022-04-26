$572.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

