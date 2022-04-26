$6.33 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $7.62. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $32.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $39.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $50.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.14 to $78.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

LPI traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

