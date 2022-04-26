$64.27 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

