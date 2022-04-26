$66.69 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to announce $66.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $69.40 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $284.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

EPRT stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 96.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

