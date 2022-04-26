$675.00 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to post $675.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the lowest is $662.00 million. Caleres reported sales of $638.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

