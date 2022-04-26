$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $38.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $40.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

