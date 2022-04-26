$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will announce $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE JBL opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

