$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will report sales of $81.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the highest is $84.37 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $332.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $386.26 million, with estimates ranging from $376.11 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

