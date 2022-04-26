$82.59 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce $82.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.96 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $340.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

