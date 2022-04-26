$862.16 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to announce $862.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.56 million and the lowest is $845.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

