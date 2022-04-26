8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $10.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.
NYSE:EGHT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.25.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

