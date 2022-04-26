$90.35 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.18 million and the lowest is $89.80 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

