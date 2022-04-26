A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. A10 Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $0.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,493 shares of company stock valued at $733,296. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

