A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $71,535.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,172. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

