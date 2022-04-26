Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $6,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

