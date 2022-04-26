Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $635.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.