AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/26/2022 – AB Volvo (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 222 to SEK 224.

4/14/2022 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/8/2022 – AB Volvo (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 205.

4/7/2022 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

