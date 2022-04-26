abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ALAI stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58.29 ($0.74). The company had a trading volume of 103,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,085. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Get abrdn Latin American Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Latin American Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.