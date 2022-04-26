abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ALAI stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58.29 ($0.74). The company had a trading volume of 103,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,085. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.
About abrdn Latin American Income Fund
