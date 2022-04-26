Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

