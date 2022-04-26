Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

