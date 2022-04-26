ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

ACCO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 543,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

