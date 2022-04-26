Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ACRS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 286,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $862.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.