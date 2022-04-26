ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

