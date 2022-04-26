Adam Richard Westwood Sells 34,321 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($94,485.55).
Shares of LON SBRE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.75). 186,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £540 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.19.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
