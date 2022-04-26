Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,710 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00.
ADBE stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. 2,813,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.46 and a 1-year high of $699.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
