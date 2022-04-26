Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,710 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00.

ADBE stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. 2,813,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.46 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

